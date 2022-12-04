scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan, Director Anurag Basu and Producer Bhushan Kumar meet to discuss about Aashiqui 3

The third installment of 'Aashiqui' franchise starring by Kartik Aaryan in lead role, Aashiqui 3 was announced earlier this year!

By Glamsham Editorial
Kartik Aaryan, Director Anurag Basu and Producer Bhushan Kumar meet to discuss about Aashiqui 3 pic courtesy twitter
Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar the film is stirring a lot of anticipation about its making, however the dynamic trio of the actor, producer and director recently met at T-Series office to discuss the way-forward plans!

Ever since the film was announced, the fans couldn’t help but wait for more insights. Well, the wait might finally be over very soon.

While Kartik Aaryan and T-Series have had quite a journey together, this will be the actor’s first film with Anurag Basu.

The Aashiqui franchise was started in 1990 when the first film released, followed by ‘Aashiqui 2’ in 2013.

