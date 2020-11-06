Kartik Aaryan dons new look, lets eyes do the talking

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Scruffy is in for Kartik Aaryan, going by his new look. Fans are absolutely loving it, going by the number of likes.

In a snapshot the actor has posted on Instagram, he flaunts long hair and a beard. Sun rays falling on his face complete the impact of the image.

“Let the eyes do the talking,” Kartik wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 285K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kartik’s “Pati Patni Aur Woh” co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote on the comment section: “And the HAIR.”

The actor recently posted a video in which he can be seen playing table tennis at home. For the record, he lost to his sister Kritika in a showdown match.

Kartik will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

–IANS

