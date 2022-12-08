scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan enjoyed the process of 'achieving the intensity' in 'Freddy'

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Freddy’, in which he pulled off a very layered and intense character with utmost fineness. He said that he enjoyed the process of achieving the “intensity”.

Talking about the success of Freddy, Kartik said: “I am extremely overjoyed by the kind of response I have been receiving for Freddy. It was indeed a very tough character that has come my way but I enjoyed the process of achieving the intensity.”

“This is something I always like to experiment with my characters and I am very glad that the audience is loving the performance and accepted Freddy the way we really wanted this character to come out. As an actor, it feels truly amazing to know that people are accepting me in this shade too as I tried my hand at this genre for the first time.”

The actor has closed a mega-successful year with his second release ‘Freddy’ after giving a box office blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has also left fans excited with the teaser of ‘Shehzada’, and will also be seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’, ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, and Kabir Khan’s yet untitled next.

–IANS

dc/kvd

