Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan gets haircut in Manali amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' schedule

By Glamsham Bureau
Manali, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan got a haircut while in Manali, and shared a picture on Instagram of the experience. The actor is in the scenic hill town to shoot for his upcomong film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the image, Kartik gets a snip against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

“Manali mein katega,” Kartik wrote as the caption.

The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Govinda is very romantic, says wife Sunita
