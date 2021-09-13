HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan does ‘most challenging’ sequence for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

By Glamsham Bureau
Kartik Aaryan does 'most challenging' sequence for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Kaartik Aaryan in a 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' still | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Kartik Aaryan says he has shot one of the most challenging sequences for his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Kartik shared a monochrome picture of the film’s clapboard on Instagram and revealed that it was the climax scene for the film.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort!”

The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

- Advertisement -

The 30-year-old actor also has the film ‘Dhamaka’ lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

- Advertisement -
Source@kartikaaryan
Previous articleDivya Agarwal breaks down on seeing Varun Sood in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house
Next articleKya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai – Besharam Aashiq Song Lyrics starring Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,942FansLike
43,729FollowersFollow
6,203FollowersFollow
57,539FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv