Kartik Aaryan reacts to night curfew in Maharashtra

By Glamsham Bureau
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan (pic courtesy: instagram)
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a funny reaction to the night curfew being imposed in Maharashtra Sunday onwards.

The actor, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under quarantine, took to Instagram to share a selfie.

Along with the selfie, Kartik wrote: “Mera lockdown ho gaya, Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho. #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I’m under lockdown, at least you’ll go through a night curfew).”

Kartik took to social media earlier this week to share the news that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced re-imposing of night curfew from Sunday (March 28) across the state Covid second-wave wreaks havoc.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates