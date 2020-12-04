Kartik Aaryan reiterates importance of wearing mask at work

Bollywood News

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reiterated the importance of wearing a mask at work amid the coronavirus pandemic in his new social media post.

Kartik posted a monochrome picture on Instagram sporting a grunge look in black denim ensemble. He wears his hair long and his wardrobe is completed with a mask.

“Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par mask bana hi iss liye hai. Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions. #CoronaStopKaroNa (agreed work is important, but a mask is made for this reason. Wear it. Take precautions).”

It was recently announced that the actor will be seen in the thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. The film gives a bird’s eye view into the working of a modernday news channel.

Kartik Aaryan plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. He also has “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” lined up.

–IANS

