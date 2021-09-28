HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan releases dramatic 'mood promo' of Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka'

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has released a ‘mood promo’ of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’. It was part of a promotional build-up to the film.

The actor took to Instagram to share the ‘mood promo’ and captioned it: “Trailer ‘abhi baaki’.”

- Advertisement -

In the video, Kartik is woken up by news being aired on television about him being under house arrest. Soon thereafter, a voice starts playing on the screen, asking Kartik to follow instructions and lock himself in with a chair. The video ends in a news room where Kartik introduces his character Arjun Pathak, a television anchor.

‘Dhamaka’ is the official remake of the 2013 Korean movie, ‘The Terror Live’.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Ram Madhvani of ‘Neerja’ fame, and more recently as the man behind the web series ‘Arya’, the film also has Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan on the case.

It will stream on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ym/srb

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRohanpreet Singh and Jasmin Bhasin – PEENE LAGE HO Song Lyrics
Next articleStopped overthinking, just played my game: Jason Roy on his match-winning knock
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,154FansLike
44,079FollowersFollow
6,257FollowersFollow
57,505FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv