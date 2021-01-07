Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan shares picture from first shoot in 2021

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has commenced his first shoot in 2021. Kartik posted an Instagram picture announcing the news on Thursday morning, from a film set where he is surrounded by lights and cameras.

“Lets Roll #2021 #FirstShoot,” Kartik wrote alongside the image.

Kartik did not share what he was shooting for.

The actor will soon be seen in an intense avatar in the upcoming film “Dhamaka”. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who called the shots on the film “Neerja” as well as the web series “Aarya”.

Kartik will also be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which also stars Kiara Advani.

–IANS

