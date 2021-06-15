Kartik Aaryan spreads awareness on importance of learning CPR

Adv.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss with his followers the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, more commonly known as CPR.

The actor has partnered with an initiative by cardiologists to spread awareness about CPR, which can help resuscitate a critical patient during sudden cardiac arrests.

In the video uploaded on the actor’s Instagram account, Kartik says: “Life is fragile and precious and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of sudden deaths across all age groups. If you are trained in CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, you can save a life if someone has a cardiac arrest in front of you. Learn this life saving skill with an hour-long online workshop conducted by iCare. An initiative of cardiologists who have seen to many deaths that may have been prevented. It’s time for us to step up and get active in our own communities.”

He adds: “We can and we will soon be at par with countries where almost everyone over the age of 15 knows CPR. Let’s do this together, register for this we workshop with iCare and become a responsible citizen.”

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in “Dhamaka” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”.

–IANS

ym/vnc