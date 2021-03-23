Kartik Aaryan test positive for COVID-19; Shehnaaz Gill pray for his speedy recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for multiple projects and even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

He shared a picture of a large ‘plus’ sign, and wrote, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me),” he captioned his post and even added facepalm and praying emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill took to twitter and expressed her concern towards her favourite Kartik Aaryan and tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery @TheAaryanKartik”

Kartik had been shooting for back-to-back projects since the lockdown was lifted last year. On Saturday, he even walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for designer Manish Malhotra. He was joined by Kiara Advani as a showstopper.

After wrapping Dhamaka in mere 10 days, Kartik swiftly moved to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, while the first one was directed by Priyadarshan.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post below:

Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻‍♂️

Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery @TheAaryanKartik 🌟 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 22, 2021