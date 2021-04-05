ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan is heading back to work after testing negative for Covid-19. Kartik shared his health update with an Instagram picture, where he is seen using his finger as a minus or a negative sign.

“Negative… 14 din ka vanvaas khatam… Back to work,” Kartik, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, wrote as the caption.

Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film “Dhamaka” which would be released on OTT.