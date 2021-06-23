Kartik Aaryan to star in musical love-saga titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Adv.

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for a musical love saga titled “Satyanarayan Ki Katha”, directed by National Award-winner Sameer Vidwans. The actor officially announced the news with a motion poster of the film he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kartik said: “Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining.”

“Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National Award,” added Kartik.

With the motion poster on Instagram, Kartik wrote: “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people”.

Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Nadiadwala said: “This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. aSatyanarayan Ki Katha’ makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience”.

“Satyanarayan Ki Katha” is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

–IANS

dc/vnc