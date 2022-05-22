Kartik Aaryan trained for a week to ace 'Tandav' moves in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

- Advertisement -

With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ garnering an opening day collection of 14.11 crore, Kartik Aaryan’s stock is running high in Bollywood, beating all recent Hindi releases since ‘Sooryavanshi’.

And the movie climax is expected to keep the collections going strong in the days ahead.

- Advertisement -

The second half of the film has been especially garnering a lot of praises from fans and reviewers for the way Kartik Aaryan has performed a particular scene where he does the Tandav dance. While people are familiar with the young star’s dancing skills, his Tandav performance depicts another dimension of his talents.

As per a source, “Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs Tandav. It is a very difficult dance form for someone who has never learnt Indian classical dance and he managed to grab it and how within a week’s training under Guru Chinni Prakash.”

- Advertisement -

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on delivering the biggest opener of the year with this film’s Day 1 collections overtaking films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Yash Raj Films’ production ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ starring Ranveer Singh. With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.