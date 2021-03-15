ADVERTISEMENT

The Welcome Back director Anees Bazmee along with Kartik Aaryan ‘welcomed back’ Tabu who joined the set of the upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. To announce the same the film’s lead actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday posted a welcome note for her.

The selfie photo shows Kartik Aaryan along with Kiara Adwani, Anees Bazmee and Tabu on the other side of her own ‘portable Z++Bio-Bubble’.

In his post, Kartik Aaryan has captioned the picture as: “Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani.”

The shoot of the film got delayed for sometime due to the pandemic and Tabu had refused to come on sets due to the Corona cases. However, with things getting back on track for the Aneez Bazmee directorial, the entire cast is back at work.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.