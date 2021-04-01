ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan is known to be the ideal elder brother to his sister Dr. Kritika with regular posts depicting their love-hate relationship. As Kritika turns a year older today, Kartik Aaryan took to social media offering a compilation of the most adorable memories of the brother-sister duo with his trademark witty caption!

To wish his little sister Dr. Kiki a very happy birthday, Kartik posted a heartfelt compilation of their fun and fond memories. Clubbing the video with the popular soundtrack ‘Jaane Kyun’ from Dostana, Kartik wrote a hilarious caption, ” Happy Birthday to My April Fool @dr.kiki_ ♥️♥️”.

Kartik Aaryan is a proud brother to his doctor sister, the testimony of which are his heartwarming posts on social media. However, just like every sibling bond, Kartik and Kritika share a love-hate relationship playing pranks on each other and troubling one another time to time.

Taking a witty toll on the day his sister’s birthday occurs, Kartik reminds the audience of the most annoying and fun moments with our siblings. A few days ago, netizens witnessed the duo’s fun banter over the internet as Kartik posted a picture of his sister touting her his most loyal fan and captioning the post with a tease as “My Most Loyal Fan @dr.kiki_ 😜 She follows me everywhere”

Through the lockdown, the brother-sister duo has offered a range of entertaining videos offering sibling goals everytime.

Being a busy actor with back-to-back shoots, Kartik Aaryan perfectly balances to find time with his family and stay with them to celebrate the precious moments. An ideal son and an ideal brother, is what makes Kartik more lovable amongst his fans.

Currently, resting it out after recently being tested positive for Covid, Kartik will soon be back in action to wrap his shoots of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Creating immense buzz with his intense avatar in the teaser, Kartik delivers a powerful performance in the much anticipated movie ‘Dhamaka’, that is sure to leave the audience on the edge of their seats. Scheduled to release soon the film will premiere digitally.