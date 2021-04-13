Adv.
Kartik Aaryan wonders if lockdown is on in cheeky post

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a funny post wondering if Maharashtra is currently going through a lockdown or not.

“Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown (should I wake up or is the lockdown on)?” Kartik wrote along with a photograph that shows him waking up from sleep.

While Mumbai is currently witnessing lockdown on weekends along with night curfew on weekdays, there are speculations that a complete lockdown might be announced soon, given that official figures show Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states in the second wave of Covid.

–IANS

abh/vnc

