Why does Kartik Aaryan work out at midnight?

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Kartik Aaryan indulged in a midnight workout session as he was busy doing nothing all day.

In a sweaty selfie Kartik shared on Instagram, the actor is seen sporting a grey vest. “Midnight workout. Was so busy doing nothing in the day,” he captioned the image.

Recently, Kartik posted a funny message, demanding to know who the first person was to eat a bat. His reference was to the belief in certain sections that the coronavirus spread because a human may have come in contact with an infected bat, probably consuming it.

“Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya,” Kartik wrote as caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue in the superhit film, “Deewar”.

Kartik will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. –IANS/dc/vnc

