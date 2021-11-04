Kartik Aaryan wraps the first schedule of 'Shehzada'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan seems to be unstoppable. The actor has a release due this month in the form of Ram Madhvani-directorial ‘Dhamaka’, and he has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in his kitty and now he has wrapped the first 20-day schedule of ‘Shehzada’ which also stars Kriti Sanon.

After completing this schedule, the team will next shoot the exterior portions of the film in Delhi where the film is based.

Kartik took to his Instagram to share the news of the schedule wrap. He posted a picture with is director Rohit Dhawan, he captioned it, “And thats a happy director #BecauseOfMe Schedule wrap #Shehzada (sic)”

Speaking about the film’s first schedule, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “It has been a wonderful first schedule of ‘Shehzada’. Kriti, Kartik and the rest of the cast have created wonderful moments.”

Says producer Aman Gill, “We have mounted and shot the interiors of the mansion portions of the film wonderfully and are excited about Shehzada’s larger-than-life scale. We are eagerly waiting to kick off the outdoor schedule of the film in Delhi.”

‘Shehzada’ is an action-packed family musical film directed by Rohit Dhawan and features music by Pritam.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill is slated to release in November, 2022.

–IANS

aa/kr