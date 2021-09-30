HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan wraps up shooting of 'Freddy'

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan gave an update to his followers through social media about his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. The actor wrapped up the shoot of the film on Thursday.

The movie will also have actress Alaya F in an interesting character.

- Advertisement -

Taking to his social media, Kartik wrote:”Its a Wrap!! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres”.

The shoot for ‘Freddy’ started in the early days of August. Kartik shot for the first schedule in Mahabaleshwar and continued for the second schedule soon after they returned to Mumbai.

- Advertisement -

The romantic thriller is directer by Shashanka Ghosh.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ym/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval collaborate for new wedding song 'Tera Naam'
Next articleDharmendra, Sunny & Bobby Deol starrer Apne 2 to go on floors
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,027FansLike
44,186FollowersFollow
6,265FollowersFollow
57,510FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv