Kartik Aaryan wraps up shooting of 'Freddy'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan gave an update to his followers through social media about his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. The actor wrapped up the shoot of the film on Thursday.

The movie will also have actress Alaya F in an interesting character.

- Advertisement -

Taking to his social media, Kartik wrote:”Its a Wrap!! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres”.

The shoot for ‘Freddy’ started in the early days of August. Kartik shot for the first schedule in Mahabaleshwar and continued for the second schedule soon after they returned to Mumbai.

- Advertisement -

The romantic thriller is directer by Shashanka Ghosh.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ym/kr