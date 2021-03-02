ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' set for an OTT release

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming thriller Dhamaka will drop directly on OTT platform, bypassing theatrical release. Kartik confirmed the news to fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday, although the date of release is yet to be officially declared.

“Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix,” wrote Kartik, with a clip of the film.

The story of the film revolves around Kartik’s character, a news anchor, who gets caught up in a frustrating situation on learning about a mysterious bomb blast. Events that follow lead him to a point where he has to choose between his career and humanity.

Said director Ram Madhvani: “I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now and I’m thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360-degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I highly respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who sports a long-hair look in the film, says: “Dhamaka has been a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix.”

Dhamaka will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform across 190 countries.

–IANS

ym/vnc

