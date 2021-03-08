Kartik Aaryan's Monday ride amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan kickstarted his Monday with a bike ride during the shoot of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen standing in front of a bike.
“Lets go for a morning ride #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot,” Kartik wrote as caption.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. It is all set to hit the theatres on November 19.
The Anees Bazmee directorial follows the 2007 horror comedy hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.
–IANS
