Kartik Aaryan, Tabu resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed shooting for their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which was halted due to the second wave of Covid-19. The shoot is taking place in Mumbai.

Kartik treated his fans with a picture on Instagram. The photograph features him posing alongside Tabu.

“Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” he wrote as the caption, which currently has 725K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

The 30-year-old actor also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.