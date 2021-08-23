HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu resume ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shooting

Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed shooting for their upcoming film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which was halted due to the second wave of Covid-19.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kartik Aaryan, Tabu resume 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shooting
Kartik Aaryan and Tabu 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed shooting for their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which was halted due to the second wave of Covid-19. The shoot is taking place in Mumbai.

Kartik treated his fans with a picture on Instagram. The photograph features him posing alongside Tabu.

- Advertisement -

“Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” he wrote as the caption, which currently has 725K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

- Advertisement -

The 30-year-old actor also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAli Fazal: It’s quality of work that makes us stand out
Next articleRakul Preet Singh’s look from ‘Konda Polam’ unveiled
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,860FansLike
43,065FollowersFollow
6,079FollowersFollow
57,435FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv