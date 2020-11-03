Karva Chauth: Male TV actors to go on fasting too

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Traditionally, women observe fast for their husbands good health and long life on Karva Chauth, which will take place on Wednesday this year. This year many male actors are joining in to mark the ritual too, when the festival is obswerved on Wednesday.

Actor Rohitashv Gour shared that rituals and traditions play vital roles in celebrations, bringing families together and forging a bond.

“The least we can do is celebrate and enjoy these moments together. We will use the fasting time to play board games, read a book together and even decorate the thali together and listen to the Katha in the evening,” said the “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!” actor.

Actor Yogesh Tripathi is geared up to make this Karva Chauth memorable for his wife.

“Every year we follow the rituals with great fervour and enthusiasm. The preparations begin days in advance. But this year, it is extra special as I join my wife in fast and in celebrations to show my love and affection to her and make this Karva Chauth more memorable and extra special for her,” he said.

Actor Ravi Mahashabde was thinking of doing something different for his wife this year and thought of fasting with her on Karva Chauth.

“This way, we both can enjoy and support each other. It always pained me to see her fasting alone all day long and me bingeing on food. She was quite amused, but her smile was priceless when I told her. We will use this fasting time to do things together, watching a movie or a show, cooking dinner, listening to the Katha in the evening and eagerly wait for the moon to rise to break our fast together,” he said.

For actor Manmohan Tiwari, a Karva Chauth fast with his wife is nothing new.

“On Karva Chauth, I have always fasted with my wife, and this year will be no different. We both celebrate and enjoy it together. We tease each other by talking about each other’s favourite food to see who gets hungry first. We also cook meals together, indulge in completing household chores and watching our favourite shows. In the evenings, after Katha, we usually listen to music or even play antakshari to keep our mind diverted from food,” he said.

–IANS

nn/vnc