Kashmir shoot of 'Choti Sarrdaarni' makes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Shooting for her hit show Choti Sarrdaarni in Kashmir has made actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic. She reminisced about her most memorable trip to the scenic tourist spot as a child.

“Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places and no less than a paradise. When I first got to know about the team shooting for the sequence here, I was extremely thrilled. Not only was it a nice getaway from our regular life but it made me extremely nostalgic,” Nimrit said.

She added: “My most memorable trip as a kid was when I had come to Kashmir with my family and I recall enjoying snowball fights, amazing cuisine, and also taking a tour in the ‘shikara’. I am going to relive all the moments while I am here and take back lots of good memories.”

Meanwhile, her show show takes a five-year leap. The story forward will showcase a new chapter in the lives of Meher (played by Nimrit) and Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi), as well as their daughter Seher.

