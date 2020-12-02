Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif chronicles her journey of technical glitches this year

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Katrina Kaif spent most of her time this year struggling with connectivity issues, and she has captured her moments of technical glitches in a fun video she posted on Wednesday.

The video includes her struggles with technology, virtual calls and live sessions.

“For those not so tech savvy people… Who else has spent a great deal of time this year struggling with connectivity issues on their lives

— turn your WiFi on — turn your WiFi off — are you on 4G? “Yes I AM” Hold pleasant face while waiting for your guest to join who cannot — ensuing a small panic — most important make sure you END your live session — before having side conversations,” she wrote as caption.

In the video, which captures several moments when Katrina struggled to connect virtually, she is seen saying at various points: “I have figured out how to do this”, “There is some technical problem”, “I guess it can be very tricky”, “I am learning how to solve technical problem”, “Sorry everyone, it is not working”, “Okay let me try that”, “Can everyone see me” and “Next few week, I think I am going to get this right”.

She also included the moment when she started talking to her sister without realising that she has not ended the live session.

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

–IANS

sug/vnc

