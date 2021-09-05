Katrina Kaif confesses her love for Turkey

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture dressed in purple as she confessed her love for the country of Turkey, where she is shooting for the film ‘Tiger 3’.

Katrina posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sports a boat-necked floral printed short dress. The actress’ skin has a hint of golden glow as the sun rays fall her flawless skin.

Alongside the image, Katrina wrote: “(Turkey flag emoji) U have my (heart emoji).”

Katrina recently met Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The third instalment is directed by Maneesh Sharma. ‘Tiger 3’ was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

The first instalment ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

–IANS

dc/kr