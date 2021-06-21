Katrina Kaif to Dia Mirza, everyone is all praises for Vidya Balan’s ‘Sherni’

Adv.

Vidya Balan’s latest release on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Sherni’ opened to rave reviews as it was received really well by the audiences too and now B-town beauties like Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza are all praises for the veteran star’s film.

Katrina Kaif took to her social media to share a poster of Sherni as she titled it ‘Sunday Movie’ and praising the film she wrote, “What a lovely film such a subtle yet engaging film and the always amazing @balanvidya is such a joy to watch 👏@amitvmasurkar.”

Dia Mirza also took to her handle to share appreciation for Sherni as she wrote with a still from the film,””Jungle hain to baarish hain, baarish hain to paani hain, paani hain to hum hain!”-#SherniOnPrime 🐯🌳💧🌏 Thank you for telling this story @Balanvidya @Abundantiaent @Tseriesfilms @Primevideoin.”

Adv.

The renowned writer-designer, Freddy Birdy also had lots of kind words to say about Sherni and Vidya Balan’s performance in the film as he wrote about her, “Vidya Balan is now something of a national treasure. We see films solely on the basis of her being in them, and rarely does she disappoint us.” He added, “Sherni, her new little gem of a film beautifully directed by Amit Masurkar, is her latest gift to us.”

Vidya Balan has always given us out-of-the-box films paired with her spectacular performances as the veteran actress always delivers. With Sherni, she stands her ground stronger than ever as she has been getting showered with only praises and love from critics to audiences alike ever since the release.

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, other versatile artists like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi can aslo be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film ‘Newton’.