ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif introduces her new ‘gang’ of ‘Phone Bhoot’

Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot and, going by pictures she posted she has found a new gang

By Glamsham Editorial
Katrina Kaif gangs up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Katrina Kaif gangs up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi
ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot and, going by pictures she posted on Thursday, she has found a new gang to get join thanks to co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Katrina shared a couple of pictures from the set where she features with Siddhant and Ishaan. The trio are captured enjoying a lake-side view at Udaipur, where the film is being currently shot.

The actress described the Phone Bhoot gang with emoticons of a phone and a ghost, and the word “gang” added to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The actress was last seen in 2019 film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Last year, she made a cameo appearance in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium.

Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina has the cop action drama Sooryavanshi coming up. The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Akshay Kumar.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJeff Daniels celebrates Golden Globe nod for ‘The Comey Rule’
Next articleMaadhavi Latha may approach police for a gun license
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Hema Malini: Intrigued by foreign celebrities making statements about our policies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday said she feels intrigued by foreign celebrities boldly making statements about...
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal trolled, #SpinelessCelebs trended

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal came under the scanner for posting identical tweets, #SpinelessCelebs trended on Twitter.
Read more
News

Akshay, Ajay, KJo, Suniel Shetty react on farmers’ protest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar & Suniel Shetty have urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

SC to hear Sonu Sood’s plea against Bombay HC order

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a Bombay High Court order which dismissed his plea challenging a civic body notice
Amitabh Bachchan & Rani Mukerji in Black

Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Black’ was way ahead of its time

Adnan Sami’s son Azaan Sami Khan releases debut solo album

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani: ‘Nikamma’ is an all-out action entertainer

Prachee Shah Pandya opens up on her upcoming roles

Kashmir shoot of 'Choti Sarrdaarni' makes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021