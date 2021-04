Katrina Kaif: 'Learning new things, finding my flow'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif has shared the key ingredients that defines her success.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen engaged in high intensity workout.

“Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen #preptime,” Katrina wrote alongside the clip.

Katrina did not share what project she has started preparations for, although she is said to have heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Salman Khan co-starrer “Tiger 3”.

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.

Katrina’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

–IANS

dc/vnc