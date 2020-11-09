Advtg.
Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach

By Glamsham Editorial
Katrina Kaif shares her day out at the beach
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) After lockdown, actress Katrina Kaif is making the most of her work trip to Maldives, going by pictures of her day out at the beach that she has posted on social media.

The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself from the shores of Maldives.

“So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot,” she wrote as caption with the pictures, with hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a white sleeveless top with stripes in rainbow colours. In one image, she smiles at the camera with her hair catching the breeze. The actress hasn’t revealed what took her to the exotic location.

Last week, Katrina shared on Instagram that she was happy to resume her work, along with a picture that saw her flash her trademark smile in a bright yellow dress. A few days before that she had posted an airport picture in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, as she prepared to fly out.

On the film front, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

–IANS

sug/vnc

