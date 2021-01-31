ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif showcases her quirky 'hair trick'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a quirky yet hilarious hair trick on social media.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a grey tank top paired with denim shorts. She is seen putting her hair down, holding it and then quickly puts a rubber band on it. At the end of the trick she is seen giggling.

“The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir” she captioned the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about her work, Katrina recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePixel Slate device finally removed from Google Store
Next articleKriti Kharbanda hopes for a 'time machine'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ishaan, Siddhant ask Katrina to 'workout with the boyzz!'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on Tuesday posted a hilarious workout video on Instagram and asked actress Katrina...
Read more
News

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Cinema halls / theatres have received the green signal to operate with 100% occupancy; a positive news for the theatre owners, but not so for the box office just yet.
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif starts shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. The actress shared the update...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas wants to have many kids with Priyanka Chopra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
American pop star Nick Jonas said he plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. Is Nick hinting at a good news soon?!!

Carey Mulligan on acting career: Figured I had to do loads...

Hailey Bieber had to undergo therapy to cope with negative attention

Rihanna tweets about farmers' protest, Kangana calls her a 'fool'

100% theatre occupancy evokes mixed reactions

Fire on set of 'Adipurush' on first day of shoot

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021