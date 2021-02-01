ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif starts shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. The actress shared the update with fans on Monday, with a video clip she posted on Instagram.

The clip captures Katrina sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost and an airplane to update fans about her working trip.

Her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram Stories to share moments from the airport and the flight. Siddhant shared a picturesque image of Udaipur, revealing that the team is shooting in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChloe Bailey addresses social media backlash in emotional Instagram Live video
Next articlePriyadarshan wraps up 'Hungama 2'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood; greeted the month with a stunning picture
Read more
News

Government allows 100% theatre occupancy with strict Covid-19 protocols

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100% occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid-19 protocols.
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif showcases her quirky 'hair trick'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a quirky yet hilarious hair trick on social media.Katrina posted a video on Instagram....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

With 100% occupancy, halls now await big releases for big bucks

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Cinema halls have received the green signal to operate with 100 per cent occupancy. It is positive...

Shalmali: Lockdown was opportunity, did 2 to 3 virtual gigs a...

Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna in Kunal Kohli's 'Lahore Confidential'

Kunal Kohli’s ‘Lahore Confidential’ is from a woman’s point of view

'Shayar' Ayaz Gorakhpuri

Shayar Ayaz Gorakhpuri turns film lyricist

Priyanshu Painyuli

Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi

Adil Hussain starrer film about an illegal immigrant in UK

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021