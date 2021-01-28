ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal ?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal not really opened up on dating each other.

By Glamsham Editorial
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal not really opened up on dating each other. Both are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time.

Katrina Kaif shared her Instagram story and the picture says it all! Kat is seen hugging someone but the face is not visible. While butterfly emoticons run through the picture, fans have already found out Vicky Kaushal wearing a similar mustard colour tee. 

This is not the first time that the fans have speculated about the two actors being together. Earlier on New Year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared separate pictures with their respective siblings. However, some curious fans speculated after having seen the backgrounds that they might be celebrating in one single venue! 

Check out the photo below.

