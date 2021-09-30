Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai takes over the Internet

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Katrina Kaif has a doppleganger and her name is Alina Rai, who has taken over the Internet courtesy her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star.

Alina gained fame with her videos on social media and became popular for her striking resemblance to Katrina. She currently has 2,09,000 followers on her Instagram.

Her most recent video on the photo-sharing website is captioned “famous hoon”, which currently has 2,785 likes. In the clip, she is seen wearing a lacy black strappy dress as she mouths some dialogues.

She even shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her shoot from a film, which is reportedly titled ‘Lucknow Junction’. The film was scheduled to release last year but the pandemic hit the pause button.

She in an interview in 2020 to a media portal revealed that she will be seen playing a journalist in the upcoming film.

“Unstoppable,” she wrote as the caption for the behind-the-scenes clip.

She was also seen in a music video with popular rapper Badshah in December 2019 which was titled ‘Kamaal’.

–IANS

dc/dpb