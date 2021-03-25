ADVERTISEMENT
Katrina Kaif's mantra: Eat, sleep, train, repeat

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif shared her recipe for being fit, on social media. She shared a stunning picture of herself where she spells out what she does in the day to be in shape.

Katrina posted the picture on Instagram on Thursday. She can be seen dressed in athleisure. The actress has her hair in a braid and has sports gloves on.

“Eat, sleep, train, repeat,” she captioned the image, which currently has 1,23,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.

Fans spotted the actress with superstar Salman Khan a few days back and rumour mills were abuzz thatthey have started shooting for “Tiger 3”.

Katrina’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will hit the screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

–IANS

anj/dc

