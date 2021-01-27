ADVERTISEMENT
Katrina reveals how she wants to live her life

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Katrina Kaif has opened up on how she wants to live her life. The actress says she wants to share her struggles, so when others struggle they know they are not alone. 

Katrina shared her mantra along with a couple if pictures she posted on Instagram, donning a colourful outfit. 

“My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society , and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back?” Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone,” Katrina wrote as caption.

The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

–IANS

dc/vnc

