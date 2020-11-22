Advtg.
Bollywood News

Katrina undergoes Covid test 'with a smile'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has undergone a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot and shared that she did it with a smile.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen getting a Covid-19 test. In the video, Katrina looks stunning in a pristine white dress and completed her look with minimal make-up. A voice can be heard in the background saying “always smile.”

“It’s gotta be done – testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile’),” she wrote alongside the image.

Katrina was recently in Maldives. According to reports, she was there for a photoshoot.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

–IANS

dc/rs/

