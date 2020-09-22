Home Bollywood News

Kavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is “likely to be a part” of “Bigg Boss 14”.

“False! Like most news nowadays,” reacted Kavita in her tweet.

In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: “FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today”.

Kavita had a caustic retort: “Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn’t know I’m dancing today).”

“Bigg Boss” 14 is all set to launch in October.

–IANS

sim/vnc

