ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Kelly Clarkson 'cannot imagine' getting remarried

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) American singer Kelly Clarkson says that she has no plans to remarry.

The 38-year-old had actress Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest on her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and asked her about her decision to remarry after her divorce from Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow married TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

“You’ve been married for two years. Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability – that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?” she asked, reports eonline.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paltrow answered: “Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again.”

Clarkson filed for divorce last year from husband Brandon Blackstock, after almost seven years of marriage.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/smg/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNimrat Kaur: Having a career abroad comes with price
Next articleVijay on Jackie Shroff: Excited to work with my 1990s film heroes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anna Farris opens up on failed marriages to Ben Indra, Chris Pratt

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actress Anna Farris has opened up about her two failed marriages to actors Ben Indra (2004 to 2008) and...
Read more
News

Cara Delevingne: I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress-model Cara Delevingne has revealed the challenges she has faced while coming to terms with her sexuality, especially...
Read more
News

Gabrielle Union: I fell into something so dark in December it scared me

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union recently opened up about having suicidal thoughts over the years
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...

3rd ODI: Conway, Mitchell, Neesham lead NZ to 164-run win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wellington, March 26 (IANS) Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, coupled with a five-wicket haul from James Neesham and a four-wicket haul for...

‘Luka Chuppi’ director to produce rom-com ‘Ittu Si Baat’

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
NH Studioz, and Kathputali Creations Collaborate to announce upcoming Bollywood rom-com 'Ittu Si Baat'

'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and...

Neetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates