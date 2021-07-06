‘KGF Chapter 2’ to have a new release date

Adv.

The multilingual film “KGF Chapter 2” will have a new release date, the makers Hombale Films, announced on Tuesday. The film starring Kannada star Yash was earlier scheduled to release on July 16.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “KGF Chapter 1”.

The makers Hombale Films shared an image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read, “The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2.”

The picture was captioned: “Witness the MAGNUM OPUS come to life soon..”

The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.