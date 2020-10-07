Advtg.
Khajuraho International Film Festival from Dec 17

By Glamsham Editorial
The sixth edition of the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KFII) will be held in the Madhya Pradesh cultural tourism hub here from December 17 to 23, said festival organiser and actor Raja Bundela.

Foreign guests, he said, will not participate in this year’s event and the guidelines set by the government, including social distancing, will be strictly followed.

This time the film festival will be dedicated to the memory of iconic film personalities Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Basu Chatterjee among others who were lost in 2020, besides Bollywood sensation Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat, Bundela added.

People will connect virtually and Tapra Talkies will showcase films.  –ians/snp/khz/in

