Khatija Iqbal speaks on actors' exploitation

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Khatija Iqbal, who will soon be seen in the third season of web series “Inside Edge” feels that actors often get stereotyped because makers don’t explore an actor’s talent, resulting in stereotyping of artists.A

The actress feels strongly about issues of exploitation, stereotypes and growth of artists.

Talking to IANS, Khatija says, “I feel it (stereotyping) comes from lack of knowledge and the ability to actually invest time into exploring actors and their potentials. Give them a chance to at least test for different parts and see the newness they are bringing to the table. Only when someone gets a platform, he/she can showcase what more he/she can offer.”

The second thing that the”Ragini MMS” Web series actress points out is how actors, especially newcomers and extras are being treated by some production houses.

“Exploitation of actors needs to be addressed. Some production houses think they own actors especially the junior artistes. I’ve seen heads and senior actors misbehaving with junior actors. Supporting actors are being called on sets and to sit for hours and hours just for a suggestive few seconds take. I have seen how tired they get, all sleep deprived but focused on their dreams.”

She goes on to add, “They also need rest to look fresh and good on screen, energetic to perform well. And more than anything else actors deserve respect.”

–IANS

ym/sdr/