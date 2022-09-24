scorecardresearch
Khushalii Kumar garners praise for her debut in ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’

Khushalii Kumar garners praise for her debut in 'Dhokha Round D Corner'
The beautiful Khushalii Kumar who made her debut with Kookie Gulati’s ‘Dhokha Round D Corner’ has a reason to celebrate. She has got rave reviews for the character she portrays. Khushalii plays Sanchi who is a delusional housewife with a personality disorder who has been taken hostage by a terrorist on the loose. It is integral to know that this is Khushalii’s first film and she has come out as a performer to watch out for.

Khushalii portrays a dark, complex and difficult character with utmost ease and audiences are very impressed with her performance. She maintains the consistency of her complicated role throughout the film and as a debutante this performance is commendable. It is refreshing to watch her on the screen.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati released today in theaters near you!

