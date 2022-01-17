Khushbu Sundar condoles death of Pandit Birju Maharaj

- Advertisement -

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday joined scores of other leaders and celebrities in condoling the death of Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, saying, “An era comes to an end.”

Taking to Twitter to share her condolence message, the actress said, “We have lost a stalwart in Pandit Birju Maharaj. He was an institution, an inspiration.”

Recalling a meeting she had with Maharaj ji during the shooting of the Kamal Haasan movie ‘Dasavatharam’, Khushbu said: “His smile, his eyes spoke volumes. World of dance and art will never be the same again.”

Pandit Birju Maharaj, who had been diagnosed with a kidney disease recently and put on dialysis, passed away late on Sunday night at Delhi home.

A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Maharaj ji was known for having made the Lucknow gharana of Kathak renowned throughout the world.