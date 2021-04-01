ADVERTISEMENT

The Kareena Kapoor Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer “Ki And Ka” was released five years ago on this day. The actors took to social media on Thursday to recall working in the film. They felt the film should have a sequel.

For Kareena, “Ki and Ka” was a film after which she conceived her first child Taimur. “A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel… only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again… Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo. #5YearsOfKiAndKa,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor also expressed that he is missing the set and his on screen Ki (Kareena). The actor shared photo of a mangalsutra on Instagram and wrote: “A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki… this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir… I think we need a sequel. What say @kareenakapoorkhan? #5YearsOfKiandKa.”

Directed by R. Balki, the film hit the theatres on April 1, 2016. It narrates the story of a working woman and her stay-at-home husband.