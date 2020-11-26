Advtg.
Bollywood News

Kiara Advani says she is jealous of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s body!

Did you know Kiara Advani absolutely hates burpees?

By Glamsham Editorial
Kiara Advani says she is jealous of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's body!
Kiara Advani says she is jealous of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s body!
Did you know Kiara Advani absolutely hates burpees? In conversation with Bollywood’s begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani kick started the third season of Mirchi’s What Women Want, sharing everything from her fitness tips, dietary habits and a little sneak-peak into her lockdown dairies.

In a quirky segment, Kiara revealed that she is envious of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s bodies.

She admired their height and recognizes the work that goes behind maintaining their figures.

