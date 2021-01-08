Bollywood News

Kiara Advani seems all ‘charged for 2021’ in this video

By Glamsham Editorial
Kiara Advani gym workout video
Kiara Advani gym workout video (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has turned on her beast mode for 2021, and she sure looks all charged-up for the year ahead.

Kiara posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out in a gym in sports bra and lycra pants.

“Charged for 2021,” she wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiara’s recent release was “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, which revolves around a Ghaziabadi girl’s fixation with dating apps.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.  –IANS/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlia Bhatt mourns the loss of pet cat Sheeba
Next articleSarita Joshi: ‘Sakubai’ made me recall a time when I bonded with my house help

Related Articles

News

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children Yash and Hiroo, whom he lovingly tagged as his baby...
Read more
News

Pulkit Samrat decodes why he feels blessed

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat feels blessed because his workplace is full of pretty souls.Pulkit posted a picture on Instagram that...
Read more
News

Kartik Aaryan shares picture from first shoot in 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has commenced his first shoot in 2021. Kartik posted an Instagram picture announcing the news on...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kiara Advani seems all 'charged for 2021' in this video 1

Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse of first shoot for 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Southern star Keerthy Suresh has shared a glimpse of her first shoot of the year. In a string of pictures...
Kiara Advani seems all 'charged for 2021' in this video 2

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Kiara Advani seems all 'charged for 2021' in this video 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Kiara Advani seems all 'charged for 2021' in this video 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Kiara Advani seems all 'charged for 2021' in this video 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Kiara Advani seems all 'charged for 2021' in this video 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020