Kiara Advani motivates to stay strong

Adv.

Kiara Advani has offered a treat to her fans and followers with a throwback picture from her underwater adventures offering a hopeful and motivational message in the times of despair brought upon by the Covid-19.

The actress who has been using her social media prominently only to help people generate leads and create awareness in the recent past, has pleasantly surprised the internet with her picture. Embodying a mermaid, Kiara looks graceful swimming across the depths of the clear ocean in her throwback picture.

Taking to social media, Kiara Advani shared, “You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim 💙 #Throwback”.

Adv.

Kiara was last seen on screen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, which revolves around a dating application.

One of the busiest actors in town, Kiara Advani delivered varied performances across three releases last year and has multiple intriguing projects lined up including Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ amongst others.