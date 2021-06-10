Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Kiara Advani misses the sunshine and tan

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani on Thursday shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday and said that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

“Missing the sunshine & tan,” she wrote as caption, with a sun emoji.

Adv.

Kiara, who was last seen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, will be next seen in “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, besides “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleKajol shares glimpse of 'the masked bandits'
Next articleTaapsee Pannu fears Sujoy Ghosh will get inspired!
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates